PM Modi pays homage to 26/11 victims, tributes to makers of Indian Constitution in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its ninth anniversary and said terrorism has become a threat on humanity and global burden.





"We salute all those brave women and men who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Terrorism has become a global burden," Modi said in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".





He said India has been raising the issue of terror for the last four decades in the global platforms.



"Initially, the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism," he said.

"The whole world needs to come together to be able to defeat this threat on humanity," the Prime Minister added.

Over 160 people were killed and more than 300 injured when the terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India's commercial capital on November 26, 2008.

PM Modi also paid tribute to the makers of the Indian Constitution and said its architects were men of high intellect, reported ANI.

Modi termed the Constitution as the soul of democracy and said it was the duty of the people to build a new India in the light of the Constitution.

"The architects of the Constitution worked untiringly to frame it. Our Constitution is the testimony of their vision. It is our duty to build the new India in the light of our Constitution," he said, adding the makers worked hard to give a Constitution that the whole country would proud of, which safeguarded the rights of the poor and weaker sections of the society.

November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution day across the nation as the Indian Constituent Assembly, under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chairman of the Drafting Committee, adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949 and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

"Our Constitution is all encompassing. It touches all aspects of our lives. It protects all the right of all sections of the society. It is our duty to follow the Constitution in letter and in spirit. Be it the citizens or the administrators, everybody must act as per the spirit of the Constitution," he added.