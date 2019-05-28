PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to pay his obeisance to country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

After getting a landslide victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister is slated to visit his constituency Varanasi today.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad paid tributes to Pandit Nehru at his memorial at Shantivan here.

Among others who paid their obeisance to the late leader was former Uttar Pradesh Governor Motilal Vora. A staunch advocate of socialism, secularism and democracy Pandit Nehru, he was an eminent leader of India's freedom movement against the British rule. Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964. (ANI)