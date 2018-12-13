PM Modi pays tribute to those killed in 2001 Parliament attack

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid floral tributes to the 14 security persons who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

On the 17th anniversary of the attack, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted, "We salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and heroism inspire every Indian."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP chief Amit Shah, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad were among others who paid homage to those killed in the attack.

On December 13, 2001, in a horrific incident, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately. Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident. The incident took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. Extensive investigations had revealed the involvement of four accused, namely, Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, SAR Geelani and Navjot Sandhu in carrying out the attack on the Indian Parliament. (ANI)