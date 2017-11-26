PM Modi pays tributes to makers of Indian Constitution

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the makers of the Indian Constitution and said its architects were men of high intellect.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation through the 38th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', termed the Constitution as the soul of democracy and said it was the duty of the people to build a new India in the light of the Constitution.

"The architects of the Constitution worked untiringly to frame it. Our Constitution is the testimony of their vision. It is our duty to build the new India in the light of our Constitution," he said, adding the makers worked hard to give a Constitution that the whole country would proud of, which safeguarded the rights of the poor and weaker sections of the society.

November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution day across the nation as the Indian Constituent Assembly, under the guidance of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chairman of the Drafting Committee, adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949 and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. "Our Constitution is all encompassing. It touches all aspects of our lives. It protects all the right of all sections of the society. It is our duty to follow the Constitution in letter and in spirit. Be it the citizens or the administrators, everybody must act as per the spirit of the Constitution," he added. (ANI)