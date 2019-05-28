PM Modi performs 'pooja' at Kashi Vishawanath temple in Varanasi

[India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple here, his parliamentary constituency from where he was re-elected by around five lakh votes in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Modi, who entered the temple with his hands folded, was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president Amit Shah in his first visit to his parliamentary constituency after his party registered a massive electoral victory.

The Prime Minister also offered flowers and 'Gangajal' (Ganga water) to Shivlinga inside the temple premises.

In March, Modi had laid the foundation stone for extension and beautification of the historically significant Kashi Vishwanath temple. The 'Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Vistarikaran-Saundarayakaran Yojana' (Kashi Vishwanath Temple Extension and Beautification Plan) is an ambitious project that includes approach roads and beautification spread over around 39,000 square metres at Baba Vishwanath temple and nearby areas. With the construction of this corridor, the temple complex will get direct connectivity with the river Ganga. Earlier in the day, Modi arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur in an Indian Air Force plane and headed towards Police Lines in a chopper. Thereafter, he took the road to proceed towards Kashi Vishwanath temple located in the heart of the city. Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a second term after being elected as the leader of BJP-led NDA alliance on Saturday. Modi was re-elected from Varanasi by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)