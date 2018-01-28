PM Modi praises Bihar's efforts against social evils

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): In the wake of the recent human chain formed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others opposing social evils, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while lauding the efforts emphasised on the need to get rid of these from the society.

Addressing the nation in the 40th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, the Prime Minister further opined that the benchmark of any living society was its self-correcting mechanism; efforts for which, he believes, are reflected in the Indian society.

"In our country, there have been unending endeavours against social ills and evil practices, both individually and collectively. In Bihar, A human chain was formed to spread awareness about evils of dowry and child marriage. So many people joined the chain," he said. The Nitish Kumar-led state government last week had organised a statewide human chain to raise awareness against dowry and child marriage. The human chain, which began at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, spanned across nearly 13,600 kilometers and extended to national highways, state highways, different districts, blocks, and villages. The formation was undertaken in a bid to ward off social evils from society such as the practice of dowry, child marriage and so on. (ANI)