PM Modi praises Versova Resident Volunteers for cleaning beach

[India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Versova Resident Volunteers and team of Afroz Shah, the lawyer from Bombay High Court, who is leading the campaign for cleaning the beach, which was earlier considered as the dirtiest beach in the city.

"Once considered as the dirtiest beach, it has now become clean and beautiful. All credit goes to Versova Resident Volunteers. It has turned into a mass movement. I heartily congratulate Afroz Shah ji and his entire team for their efforts in cleaning Mumbai's Versova beach. UNEP also facilitated him for his endeavors," Prime Minister said in his 32nd edition of Mann Ki Baat address.

He also congratulated the residents of Reasi block in Jammu and Kashmir for becoming Open Defecation free. Versova beach, which is located in north-western Mumbai, earlier was one of the dirtiest beaches in the city. Later, the officials decided to clean up the accumulating filth. Within 85 weeks, the beach faced the massive makeover, with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the citizens. Swach Bharat Abhiyaan, is a campaign by the Government of India to clean streets, roads, infrastructure, etc across the country. The campaign was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014 at New Delhi's Raj Ghat. (ANI)