PM Modi, President Mukherjee congratulate ISRO for successful PSLV-C38 launch

[India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C38) for earth observation from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his happiness and tweeted, "Congratulations to ISRO on its 40th successful Polar satellite launch carrying 31 satellites from 15 countries. You make us proud!"

Meanwhile, President Pranab Mukherjee also expressed his pleasure and congratulated the team for their immeasurable efforts.

"Congratulations to ISRO team on the successful launch of PSLV-C38 carrying 31 satellites #PresidentMukherjee," President Mukherjee tweeted. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also expressed his elation saying the satellite launch made him proud of the nations' scientists. "Congratulations #ISRO on the launch of #Cartosat2 series. Science in service of humanity-proud of our space scientists for making it happen!," Gandhi tweeted. The PSLV-C38, is carrying 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation and 30 co-passenger nano satellites, weighing about 243 kg, the total weight of all these satellites carried by the PSLV-C38 is about 955 kg. The co-passenger nano satellites belong from 14 different nations, including countries like-Austria, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and India. Cartosat-2 is a remote sensing satellite and its major objective is to provide high-resolution scene specific spot imagery. (ANI)