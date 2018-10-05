PM Modi, President Putin interact with talented students from India, Russia

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday interacted with a group of talented children from India and Russia.

During his visit to Sochi in May 2018, Prime Minister Modi was invited by President Putin to visit the Sirius Educational Foundation, a special centre for talented children. In his address at the Sirius Foundation, the Prime Minister had promised to bring a delegation of students from Sirius to India, for interaction and joint workshops with talented children from India.

The visit of the Sirius delegation to India, from 30 September to 7 October, is the realisation of the idea of bringing together talented students from both India and Russia, for joint workshops, projects and interaction, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. As part of the visit, the delegation has been working with a group of talented students from the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and the Atal Tinkering Labs, at the IIT- Delhi. The joint projects of Sirius and AIM are in the areas of Agricultural Technology, Space, Healthcare, Clean Energy and Smart Mobility. These areas have been chosen as focus areas for a sustainable future. The Russian children also interacted with a specially selected group of talented students from the Central Bureau of Secondary Education schools, as well as winners of the Math and Science Olympiads conducted by the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education. The joint projects, developed by the Indian and Russian students were presented to the two leaders at the event on Friday. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between AIM and Sirius for furthering their cooperation through exchange of visits, sharing best practices in the promotion of educational, scientific and innovation and to foster a knowledge driven innovation ecosystem in India and Russia. This will be the beginning of another avenue of cooperation in the Special and Privileged, Strategic Partnership between India and Russia as it enters into the eighth decade, MEA added. (ANI)