PM Modi provided scamless govt: Ananth Kumar

[India], May 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Ananth Kumar on Saturday lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'corruption'.

"What is he saying about Prime Minister Modi? This is the Prime Minister who has provided a scam less government. If he puts such an allegation, the people will say he has lost his mind," Kumar told reporters here.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only abetting the corruption, but is corruption himself.

Addressing the media, post B.S. Yeddyurappa's resignation, Gandhi said, "You have seen openly how the PM directly authorised purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, so the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption". Gandhi also thanked the Opposition for standing together and defeating the BJP. "I am proud that opposition stood together and defeated the BJP and we will continue to do so. In India, the will of the people is everything. I would like to thank the people of Karnataka and our partymen and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders for defending what is much more than simply the election of Karnataka," he added. BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa exited the Vidhana Soudha to meet governor Vajubhai R. Vala. This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader announced his resignation as chief minister ahead of the floor test that was scheduled for the Yeddyurappa government to prove majority at the state assembly. Meanwhile, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha said that Karnataka goes on to show that there is still some morality left in politics. "Karnataka shows there is still some morality left in politics but alas not in the BJP. Now the governor should also resign," he wrote on Twitter.(ANI)