PM Modi, Putin intensify cooperation in education

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): In a bid to continue building a mutually respectful relationship, India and Russia agreed to cooperate in the field of education during the 19th Annual Bilateral summit held here on Friday.

Both the sides recognised the positive impact of the activities of the 'India-Russia Network of Universities' which has lead to the expansion of linkages between higher education institutions in the two countries. The network was established in 2015 and has 42 members at the moment, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read.

The statement further read that the two nations acknowledged "the great interest in academic exchanges of teachers and students, as well as in working on joint scientific and educational projects."

The two sides noted the "immense contribution" made by the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences towards strengthening of the Indo-Russian relationship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that India would contribute to the success of the 200th year celebrations of the foundation of the institute.

Welcoming the successful conduct of the 10th Indian-Russian Working Group on Science and Technology in February 2018, both the nations also "noted the necessity to further intensify cooperation in the Science and Technology sector." The group is jointly supervised by the Department of Science and Technology of India and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

India and Russia also agreed to revive cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovations under the Integrated Long-Term Programme "by drawing up a roadmap for further cooperation between different Laboratories, Academia, Universities, Institutions and Organisations in scientific and technological areas of mutual priority."

The countries "recognised with satisfaction" the collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology of India and the Russian Science Foundation. They also noted the successful decade-long collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology of India and the Russian Foundation for Basic Research, which jointly conducts research in the field of Basic and Applied Sciences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House here on Friday and held a bilateral summit following which numerous agreements were signed between the nations in various fields including education.

The leaders also interacted with students from India and Russia, while a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Atal Innovation Mission and Sirius Educational Foundation for furthering their cooperation through exchange of visits, sharing best practices in the promotion of educational, scientific and innovation and to foster a knowledge-driven innovation ecosystem in India and Russia. (ANI)