PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi call on Gujarat to vote in final phase of polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President-designate Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to the voters in Gujarat to exercise their franchise in the second phase of polling that has begun.





"Today is Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections. I request all those voting today to vote in record numbers and enrich this festival of democracy," Modi said in a tweet.





"The ushering in of a new Gujarat has already begun. Your one vote will strengthen and empower the foundations of democracy. I appeal to the people of the state to vote more and more for a bright tomorrow," Gandhi tweeted.



Voting began in 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts in northern and central regions at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. There are 851 candidates in the fray.

Elections are being held in Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara and Chhota Udepur districts in the northern and central regions.

The first phase of polling for 89 seats in the 182-seat state assembly were held on December 9 with over 60 per cent voting registered.