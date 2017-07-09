PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet nation on Guru Purnima

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on the eve of Guru Purnima on Sunday.
Prime Minister took to Twitter to greet the nation.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to wish the nation.
Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and the Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment.The day falls in between June-July.