PM Modi raises concerns about missing Indians with Ghani

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed concerns about the seven missing Indians with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, as per sources.

Ghani, in turn, assured the Prime Minister that he was personally looking into the matter.

Seven Indian engineers were abducted in the restive northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan in May this year. The Indian engineers of KEC International, an RPG group company, were working on a project for the construction of a power sub-station in the country.

Afghan media, quoting Baghlan governor Abdulhai Nemati, reported that Taliban militants were behind the abduction of Indians and they were moved to the Dand-e-Shahabuddin area of Pul-e-Khumri city. This is not the first case of abduction of Indians. Two years back an Indian worker, Judith D'Souza, was abducted in Afghanistan and was later released with the help of the Afghanistan government. (ANI)