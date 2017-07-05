PM Modi raises terror, speaks of 'unspeakable evil' at Yad Vashem in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu at the joint press meet at Beit Aghion, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Israel. Image: PIB

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those who believe in humanity and civilised values must come together and defend it at all costs as he called for resolutely opposing the evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that has plagued the world.

“Yad Vashem is a reminder of the unspeakable evil inflicted generations ago,” Modi said in a press statement along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Modi, who laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Memorial museum and paid tributes to over six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany, said the memorial is a tribute to “your unbreakable spirit to rise above the depths of tragedy, overcome hatred and forge ahead to build a vibrant democratic nation.” “Yad Vashem tells us that those who believe in humanity and civilised values must come together and defend it at all costs. As such, we must resolutely oppose the evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that plague our time,” he said. On his part, Netanyahu said the two countries must stand together to fight the menace of terrorism.