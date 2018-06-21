PM Modi reaches Dehradun for Yoga Day celebrations

[India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun on the eve of International Yoga Day celebrations here.

Prime Minister Modi will join will join thousands of volunteers in performing Yoga asanas at the Forest Research Institute here on Thursday.

A series of Yoga related events are being organised across the world to mark the occasion.

The Prime Minister had earlier participated in Yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.

The Prime Minister has often regarded Yoga as one of the most precious gifts to humankind given by the ancient sages. "Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keep the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well," the Prime Minister said. In the run-up to International Yoga Day, the Prime Minister has also taken to social media to share the intricacies of various Yoga Asanas. He has also shared pictures of people performing Yoga, at various locations across the world. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015. (ANI)