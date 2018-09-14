PM Modi reaches Indore to attend 'Ashara Mubaraka'

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Indore to attend 'Ashara Mubaraka', the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Husain.

'Ashara Mubaraka' is observed at the beginning of the Islamic year. The period is dedicated to the remembrance of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Husain.

The Prime Minister, who was received at the Indore airport by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, is also scheduled to meet 53rd religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, whose sermon Prime Minister Modi will attend. This is the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Dawoodi Bohra spiritual leader

Dawoodi Bohra is a miniscule community within the Shia sect of Islam. (ANI)