PM Modi reaches Jakarta on first leg of 3-nation tour

[Indonesia], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached Jakarta on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The Prime Minister, who embarked on a five-day visit on Tuesday, is looking forward to enhance India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which forms Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On the first leg of his visit, Prime Minister is scheduled to hold detailed discussions with Indonesia President Joko Widodo in Jakarta. He will also interact with Chief Executive Officers and the Indian community in Indonesia.

He is also scheduled to address the Indian gathering in Jakarta tomorrow at 4 pm local time. It will be followed by a brief stopover at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, where Prime Minister will congratulate the newly elected Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Mahathir Mohammad. Prime Minister will then leave for Singapore, in the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit. In Singapore, Prime Minister Modi plans to focus on developing a bilateral partnership in several areas including financial technology, skill development, urban planning and artificial intelligence. Further leaders of both countries will hold discussions on possible business and investment opportunities. Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the India-Singapore enterprise and innovation exhibition. Later he will address a business and community event followed by a roundtable meeting with select top CEOs of Singapore to discuss business and investment opportunities. On Friday, he will call on his Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. Further, he is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong followed by a visit to Nanyang Technological University where he shall hold an interactive session with students. Later in evening, Prime Minister Modi will deliver a keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue. The next day, Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque at Clifford Pier, where Gandhiji's ashes were immersed in the sea on 27 March 1948. Prime Minister would conclude his five-day visit by going to Changi Naval Base in Singapore where he shall visit Indian Naval Ship INS Satpura and interact with officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy. (ANI)