PM Modi receives congratulatory phone calls from world leaders

[India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received congratulatory telephone calls from President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Moon Jae-in, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, and President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi for securing a landslide victory in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Modi, on his part, thanked Moon for his greetings. During the conversation, the Prime Minister warmly recalled his recent visit to South Korea in February 2019 and also mentioned the visit of First Lady Kim Jung-sook to India in 2018 to attend the 'Deepotsav' festival.

Modi also noted that the visit had added a new chapter to India-ROK ties. The Prime Minister reiterated his firm commitment to further strengthen the special strategic partnership between the two countries. Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa also extended warm congratulations to the Prime Minister, who, in return, thanked him for his wishes, and appreciated the fact that two media-persons from Zimbabwe had visited India to cover the elections. In his conversation with Mnangagwa, the Prime Minister recalled the successful visit of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to Zimbabwe last year, and expressed his desire to take India-Zimbabwe relations to new heights. In addition, Modi conveyed his condolences to Mozambican President Nyusi on the loss of life and property in the aftermath of two cyclones that hit the country earlier this year. Nyusi also thanked Modi for the timely assistance extended by the Indian Navy at the time of need. The Prime Minister further reiterated that India will always stand with Mozambique in solidarity and partnership. (ANI)