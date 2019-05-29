PM Modi receives official winning certificate from Varanasi

[India], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received his official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

Prime Minister Modi received the certificate from his party colleagues.

Prime Minister Modi posted about it on twitter: "Party colleagues from Kashi gave me the official certificate of election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency! Feel happy to be representing one of the oldest and most vibrant centres of Indian culture."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the hero of BJP's victory, was in fray from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and won it by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes. During the election campaign, he did road show in Varanasi and also participated in Ganga Aarti.

Five legislators of Varanasi district, two MLCs and District President of BJP Varanasi met the Prime Minister to deliver a certificate of his victory. The Prime Minister also reviewed the work that was stopped due to the Model Code of Conduct in Varanasi. After his euphoric win in the 2019 elections, there is a possibility of his visit to Varanasi before taking the oath. Ravindra Jaiswal, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), informed about the possible visit before he takes oath as the prime minister. With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections and along with its allies the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)