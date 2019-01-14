PM Modi receives Philip Kotler Presidential award for his 'outstanding leadership for the nation'

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award here.

The Award focuses on the triple bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet'. It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

According to the award citation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was selected for his "outstanding leadership for the nation".

"His selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy has resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country," the award citation read.

The citation also mentions that "Under his leadership, India is now identified as the centre for innovation and value-added manufacturing (Make in India), as well as a global hub for professional services such as information technology, accounting and finance." The PMO statement quoted the citation, saying: "His visionary leadership has also resulted in digital revolution (Digital India), including Aadhaar, for social benefits and financial inclusion. It is enabling entrepreneurship, ease of doing business, and creating a 21st century infrastructure for India." The statement said that the citation mentions initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India, Digital India and Swachh Bharat, "which have positioned India as one of the most lucrative manufacturing and business destinations in the world." Prof. Philip Kotler is a world-renowned Professor of Marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. Owing to his ill-health, he deputed Dr Jagdish Sheth of Emory University, Georgia, USA, to confer the award. (ANI)