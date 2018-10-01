'PM Modi recognised for bold environmental leadership at UN'

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): Secretary of Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs, TS Tirumurti on Monday said that the award conferred by the United Nations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognises his environmental leadership at a global level.

"Award recognises the Prime Minister for his bold environmental leadership on the global stage for his pioneering work in championing International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of levels of cooperation on environment," Tirumurti said in a press briefing.

The MEA personnel further said that the award is a global recognition of the work done by India, particularly in the realm of solar power and renewable energy, adding that this was the first time India received an award in the policy-leadership field. French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Modi were recognised in the Policy Leadership category of the United Nation's Champions of the Earth award, the world body's highest environmental honour, for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of levels of cooperation on environmental action. The Cochin International Airport also got the award for Entrepreneurial Vision for its leadership in the use of sustainable energy. (ANI)