PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamp on HN Bahuguna

[India], Apr 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a commemorative postage stamp on the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister hailed Bahuguna's contributions in the education sector and development in the hilly areas of the country.

He described the late leader as one committed to democratic values, who was inspired by many different leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Acharya Narendra Dev, Ram Manohar Lohia, and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communication, Manoj Sinha, was present on the occasion beside family members of Bahuguna, including Vijay Bahuguna and Rita Bahuguna. (ANI)