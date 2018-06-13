PM Modi releases fitness video, passes challenge to Kumaraswamy

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

The prime minister’s one-and-a-half minute video comes nearly a month after he accepted the fitness challenge thrown by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Modi had then replied on Twitter that he will soon upload his fitness video.

“Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon,” the PM had written in May in reply to Kohli’s challenge.

While posting the video on Wednesday morning, Modi said, “Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or five elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises.”

Wearing a black jogging dress, Modi is seen walking on a track created around a tree, doing stretching exercise and sitting on a rock for meditation.

He is also seen balancing himself while walking on a narrow, circular track.