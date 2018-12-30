PM Modi remembers freedom fighters in Port Blair

& Nicobar Islands) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Port Blair, remembered the brave heroes who laid down their lives for the country during the freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister posted a picture of him enjoying the early sunrise in "scenic" Port Blair on Instagram on Sunday and captioned it: "A morning in scenic Port Blair...an early sunrise and traditional attire. Thinking about the brave heroes of our freedom struggle, who gave their lives for our freedom."

The Prime Minister arrived in Port Blair on December 29 to hold various engagements, including the renaming of three islands. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island will be renamed as Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively to mark the 75th year of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting the national flag at Port Blair. He visited the Tsunami Memorial at Car Nicobar today, where he laid a wreath at the memorial along with lighting a candle at the Wall of Lost Souls. Furthermore, he is now scheduled to inaugurate the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Arong, and lay the foundation stone for some infrastructure projects today before addressing a public meeting, according to an official release. Prime Minister Modi will also lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column at Port Blair, after which he will visit the Cellular Jail in the city. He will hoist the high mast flag at South Point, Port Blair along with paying a floral tribute at the Statue of Netaji at Marina Park here. The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative postal stamp, coin and first-day cover to mark the 75th Anniversary of the hoisting of tricolour on Indian soil by Bose. He will release the Innovation and Start-Up Policy for the islands and inaugurate a 7 MW Solar Power Plant, and Solar Village during his visit. (ANI)