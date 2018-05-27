PM Modi remembers Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

[India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and paid tribute to him on his 54th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary."

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid their tributes to Nehru at the Raj Ghat memorial.

The first prime minister of India, Pandit Nehru died on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. (ANI)