PM Modi remembers Jayalalithaa on her 71st birth anniversary

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Calling J Jayalalithaa a fine administrator and a compassionate leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister on her 71st birth anniversary on Sunday.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Tributes to Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations. A fine administrator and compassionate leader, her welfare measures benefitted countless poor people."

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Amma Scooter Scheme – the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government’s flagship programme – in Chennai. Under the scheme, named after Jayalalithaa, the state government offers a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to buy two-wheelers. Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948 served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, when M. G. Ramachandran was the chief minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded. (ANI)