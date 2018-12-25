PM Modi remembers Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malviya on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking to his Twitter handle the PM wrote, "Remembering Mahamana on his Jayanti. He made everlasting contributions to our freedom movement and in education."

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi paid floral homage to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

Prime Minister Modi had taken to the micro-blogging site to reiterate his commitment to fulfill Vajpayee's dreams.

"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We reiterate our commitment towards creating the India he dreamt of," the Prime Minister tweeted. The veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first ever person from the BJP to have become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice-briefly in 1996, and then twice more, 1998-1999 and a full term between 1999 and 2004. The BJP stalwart passed away on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness. December 25 is also celebrated as Good Governance Day in the honour of Vajpayee. (ANI)