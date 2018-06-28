PM Modi remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

[India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his 97th birth anniversary.

Modi applauded Rao for his leadership during one of the most critical periods in the history of India.

On that note, the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi dispute was one of the most difficult times during his tenure as prime minister.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Remembering our former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. Shri Rao is widely respected as a statesman who provided valuable leadership during a critical period of India's history. Blessed with immense wisdom, he made a mark as a distinguished scholar as well."

PV Narasimha Rao was the ninth prime minister of the country, from 1991-1996. (ANI)