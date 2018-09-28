PM Modi remembers Shaheed Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 111th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister took to his official Twitter handle and said that Bhagat Singh's valour motivates millions of Indians across generations.

"Shaheed Bhagat Singh's valour motivates millions of Indians across generations. I bow to this proud son of India on his Jayanti and join my fellow citizens in remembering his heroic deeds that contributed to India's freedom," he wrote.

Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907. The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian independence movement. Bhagat Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime. (ANI)