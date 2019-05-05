PM Modi repeat offender of MCC, deserves multiple gag order: Anand Sharma

[India], May 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'repeat offender' of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and he deserves 'multiple gag orders.'

"Prime Minister is proved to be a repeat offender of MCC and rules for which he deserves not clean chit but multiple gag orders," said Sharma.

He also attacked Election Commission (EC) saying, the EC is giving clean chits to PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, thus is not fulfilling its constitutional mandate and duty.

"It is very sad that they are provided clean chits, EC has a constitutional mandate and duty to ensure free and fair elections. It cannot make any exception in case of Prime Minister and keep on giving him and Amit Shah clean chit," said Sharma. The Election Commission gave third clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The EC ruled that there was no violation of the MCC in his Barmer speech where he had said India is no longer afraid of Pakistan's nuclear threats. With this, the commission had disposed of three complaints of MCC violations against the PM Modi so far, including his speech in Wardha with religion-specific references and in Latur where he urged the first time voters to vote in name of referred to the Balakot air strike (ANI).