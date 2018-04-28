PM Modi returns from China

[India] April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening returned from China after the two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister was received by Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the airport here.

The informal summit in Wuhan city has bettered India and China bilateral relations as both the leaders held one-to-one talks and discussed the historical past of both India and China.

During the visit both the leaders held delegation-level talks and underscored the need for strengthening bilateral relations between India and China.

Prime Minister Modi said through the "Panchsheel", the bolstering of bilateral relations between the two Asian giants will be based on - shared vision, strong relationship, shared resolve, better communication and shared thought process. To this, President Xi said China was ready to cooperate and work with India to seek guidance, with the help of the five principles of Panchsheel, as proposed by Prime Minister Modi. He further said that such informal summits between India and China should happen often, adding that such summits should become a tradition between the two Asian giants. (ANI)