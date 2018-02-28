PM Modi reviews handling, resolution of grievances by Delhi Police

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired his twenty-fourth interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, a multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

The first twenty-three meetings of PRAGATI have seen a cumulative review of 208 projects with a total investment of Rs. 9.46 lakh crore. Resolution of Public Grievances has also been reviewed in 17 sectors.

During the meeting, Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Kedarnath reconstruction work in Uttarakhand. The State Government presented the progress of works through drone imagery.

The Prime Minister further reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to the Delhi Police. He stressed the importance of improving the quality of disposal of grievances. Prime Minister Modi also reviewed the progress of ten infrastructure projects in the railway, road, power, petroleum and coal sectors, spread over several states including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. These projects are cumulatively worth over 40,000 crore rupees. The Prime Minister reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. (ANI)