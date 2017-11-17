PM Modi reviews performance of key infrastructure projects

[India], Nov 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday reviewed progress of key infrastructure projects including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), housing, coal and power.

The review meeting, which lasted for about two and a half hours, was attended by top officials from PMO, NITI Aayog and infrastructure Ministries.

In course of the presentation made by the CEO of NITI Aayog, it was noted that remarkable progress has been made in several areas.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 81 percent of the targeted habitations numbering about 1.45 lakh have so far been connected," said the CEO.

The officials said that progress is being made towards connecting all the remaining unconnected habitations within a defined timeframe. "The Prime Minister observed that resources available for this work should be used optimally throughout the year. He also hoped that the advancement of the Union Budget date would lead to further improvement in performance," said a press statement. Prime Minister Modi was informed of the expeditious resolution of complaints received on the 'Meri Sadak App.' He called for detailed analysis of the complaints, so that timely remedial measures are initiated wherever required. Reviewing progress towards the roadmap to deliver one crore houses in the rural areas by 2019. "The positive impact of housing on the lives of the beneficiaries should be suitably examined, and the focus should be on improving their quality of life," said Prime Minister Modi. Reviewing the coal sector, the Prime Minister called for renewed efforts towards underground mining and coal gasification, through infusion of latest technology inputs. Prime Minister Modi was also informed about progressing towards the targets for rural electrification and household electrification.(ANI)