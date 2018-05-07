PM Modi reviews preparations for health assurance scheme's launch

[India], May 07 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the progress of preparations for the launch of the health assurance scheme under the Ayushman Bharat -National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM).

Prime Minister Modi was apprised of the preparations done so far, including consultations with states, for the smooth and expeditious roll out of the programme, read an official statement.

The scheme will provide a cover of upto Rs. 5 lakh per family and is targeted to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.

Prime Minister Modi has stressed on providing maximum benefit to the poor and marginalised sections of society under this scheme. Top officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog and Prime Minister's Office (PMO), have briefed the Prime Minister on various aspects of the scheme. Last month, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the first 'Health and Wellness Centre' under Ayushman Bharat, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. (ANI)