PM Modi reviews progress towards development of islands

[India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Islands Development Agency's (IDA) progress towards the comprehensive development of islands of India.

The Union Government had constituted the IDA on June 1, 2017. 26 islands have been listed for holistic development.

The elements of the holistic development of islands include, according to NITI Ayog, key infrastructure projects, digital connectivity, green energy, desalination plants, waste management, promotion of fisheries and tourism-based projects.

While reviewing the work done in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, PM Modi emphasized on the need for developing an integrated tourism-centric ecosystem, in the areas identified for tourism development. He also suggested using solar energy to increase energy self-sufficiency in the islands. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister was also briefed on the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to stop the requirement of Restricted Area Permit for foreigners visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Greater connectivity of these islands with South East Asia was also discussed. During the review of development work in Lakshadweep, PM Modi was informed of the steps taken to boost Tuna fishing and the promotion of "Lakshadweep Tuna" as a brand. PM also appreciated Lakshadweep's initiatives on cleanliness. Also, development of vital infrastructure in both Andaman and Nicobar islands, as well as in Lakshadweep was discussed. PM Modi asked the concerned officials to explore the possibility of seaweed cultivation, and other initiatives which could be of help to the agriculture sector. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, the Lt. Governors of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, CEO NITI Aayog and other senior officials from the Union Government.(ANI)