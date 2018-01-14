PM Modi 'salutes' to Indian soldier's sacrifice during World War 1

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): After attending a ceremony along with visiting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Teen Murti Memorial here on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed sacrifice of Indian soldiers during World War 1.

"Salute to the great Indian traditions of selfless sacrifice and penance," PM Modi penned down in Gujarati in visitors book at Teen Murti Chowk, which was formally renamed to Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk.

"It is the 100th anniversary of the end of World War-1. Many golden pages of the sacrifices of Indian braves are written in the history of both World Wars," he wrote in the book.

The three bronze statues at the chowk stands in the remembrance of the lancers who as part of the British Army fought a victorious battle in Haifa on September 23, 1918, during World War I. "One of these pages was written 100 years ago, in the sacrifice of Indian soldiers at Haifa. The sacrifice commemorated at Teen Murti observes its centenary," PM Modi's inscription read. "In the presence of the Prime Minister of Israel, we pay homage to the brave soldiers," he further wrote. After PM Modi received his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu at a Delhi airport today, both attended a ceremony to mark the formal renaming of the iconic chowk as Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. The two premiers, who signed the visitor's book at the chowk, were received by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. (ANI)