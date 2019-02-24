[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast on Sunday is the last episode before the general elections and expressed confidence that he will return to power to address it again in May.

"Elections are the biggest celebration of democracy. In the next two months, we will be busy in the hurly-burly of the general elections. I myself will also be a candidate during this election. In maintaining respect for healthy democratic traditions, the next episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on the last Sunday of the month of May," he said.

"This means I shall take up our thoughts and ideas accumulated over the three months of March, April and entire May after the elections, with confidence anew," he said in the 53rd episode of the programme. The Prime Minister said, "With the power of your blessings, once again I shall begin this series of conversations through ‘Mann Ki Baat' and shall keep doing ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with you for years. Once again, I thank all of you from the core of my heart." He said that the radio programme was a "sublime experience" for him. "Through radio, I connect every month with millions of families. Many times while conversing with you, reading your letters or listening to your thoughts sent on the phone, I feel that you have adopted me as part of your family. This has been a very sublime experience for me," said Modi (ANI).