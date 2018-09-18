PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate Indo-Bangla pipeline

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): In what could be perceived as a massive boost to bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday, jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline projects through video conferencing.

Modi and Hasina inaugurated the work of the pipeline from their respective capitals, New Delhi and Dhaka, this afternoon.

Underscoring that the project will boost people to people ties between both the countries, Prime Minister Modi said, "India and Bangladesh are neighbours from a geographical point of view. But, we are a big family bonded by cooperation and understanding."

Modi emphasised that the jointly inaugurated Indo-Bangla pipeline will massively help in strengthening the economy of Bangladesh. "Energy is a fundamental necessity. I firmly believe that the pipeline will act as an important symbol in the development of Bangladesh. In particular, this pipeline will help fulfil energy needs at cheaper rates. This will also lead to the increase in freight revenues." They also inaugurated the construction of the third and fourth dual gauge rail lines in Dhaka-Tongi and Tongi-Joydevpur sections of Bangladesh Railway. On September 10, Prime Minister Modi and Hasina inaugurated three projects through video conferencing. The first project was a supply of 500 MW additional power from India to Bangladesh through Baharampur - Bheramara interconnection, the second project was the construction work of Bangladeshi part of Akhaura-Agartala railway link, and the third project was the rehabilitation of Kulaura-Shahbazpur section of Bangladesh Railways. (ANI)