'PM Modi shot promo film when nation was mourning Pulwama attack'

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not giving “due importance” to the Pulwama terror attack and shooting for a film at a time the entire nation was mourning the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said,"When the whole country was mourning the loss of lives of our jawans in the Pulwama attack in the afternoon, PM Modi was busy shooting for a film in Jim Corbett park till evening. Is there any PM in the world like this? I have no words really."

He did not elaborate. Addressing a press conference here, he alleged PM Modi did not give the terror strike its due importance. Surjewala said the February 14 incident was an "attack on the integrity" of the nation. "How did terrorists acquire a huge amount of RDX and rocket launchers? 48 hours before the attack, JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) released a video warning of attack. There was an intelligence report also on February 8. Why were these warnings ignored?" he said. Highlighting the steps taken by the Indira Gandhi government against Pakistan, he said, "We defeated Pakistan in 1971. Not only did Indira Gandhi help free Bangladesh, she also got 91,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender. She made Pakistan face defeat." The CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror group JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.