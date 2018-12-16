Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be better named as "Gumrah" for misleading the Supreme Court and the nation on Rafale deal and other issues.

"The way in which Prime Minister mislead all, a new name comes in my mind for him. His name is "Gumrah" for misleading Supreme Court, for misleading the whole nation, misleading the farmers and misleading the youth," said Tiwari.

Adding that country got nothing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi except being mislead.

A day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Rafale fighter deal case, the government on Saturday filed an application before it, seeking a correction in the order to make it clear that the pricing aspect, examined by the CAG, has not been looked into by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as yet. "BJP has betrayed the nation, Armed Forces, Supreme Court and people. They must apologize to Supreme Court and people of this country," he said. The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed petitions seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Rafale deal. The Rafale jet deal controversy has been on the boil over the last few months. The Congress and other opposition parties have been alleging irregularities in the high-profile deal. The fighter jet is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft, which security analysts believe can be a 'game-changer' for India's defence system. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Vijay Diwas December 16 by not paying tribute or homage to her and by not recognizing her contribution in the liberation of Bangladesh while he was in Raebareli which was Indira Gandhis' constituency. "Indira Gandhis' will and determination has not only changed the history but also the geography of the world by creating a new nation Bangladesh. But PM Modi didn't have respect for her contribution nor recognizes it. He doesn't even paid tribute to her while he is at Raebareli," said Tiwari. (ANI)