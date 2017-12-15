PM Modi should clarify his remark against Manmohan: Congress in Parliament

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament raised the issue of PM Narendra Modi's allegations against former PM Manmohan Singh of conspiring with Pakistan for the Gujarat Assembly elections and said Modi should clarify his remark.



Ahead of the winter session, Azad speaking to ANI said, "The entire Opposition has given a notice that for the first time a Prime Minister has accused former prime minister, former vice president and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for the Gujarat Assembly elections. I believe this is a very serious allegation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must clarify this in Parliament. If the Prime Minister is using such allegations just to win the elections then it is a worrisome issue."

He added that if that allegation is true then they should be punished but if the remark is baseless then the one who has alleged should be called upon.





"We always cooperate in Parliament sessions but the Centre never does so. The world media has not taken up this issue otherwise this is an international issue," the senior Congress leader asserted.





During campaigning in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi had alleged that Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former vice president Hamid Ansari met with Pakistan's High Commissioner and Foreign Minister ahead of the Gujarat elections.

The winter session of Parliament will begin today.

The session, which is set to commence more than a month after its schedule, will end on January 5, 2018 and this session of the Parliament will have 14 sittings.