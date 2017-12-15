PM Modi should clarify his remark against Manmohan: Congress in Parliament

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament raised the issue of PM Narendra Modi's allegations against former PM Manmohan Singh of conspiring with Pakistan for the Gujarat Assembly elections and said Modi should clarify his remark.
Ahead of the winter session, Azad speaking to ANI said, "The entire Opposition has given a notice that for the first time a Prime Minister has accused former prime minister, former vice president and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for the Gujarat Assembly elections. I believe this is a very serious allegation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must clarify this in Parliament. If the Prime Minister is using such allegations just to win the elections then it is a worrisome issue."
The winter session of Parliament will begin today.
The session, which is set to commence more than a month after its schedule, will end on January 5, 2018 and this session of the Parliament will have 14 sittings.