PM Modi should first mend ties with neighbours: NCP

[India] Jul 5 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday advised Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi to first mend India's relationships with the next-door neighbours and then fly-off to other countries.

"He is going to far off countries to improve the ties whereas there are threats at the doorstep. The Prime Minister must not forget that Pakistan is a mess and nuisance for a long time. We will have to first consider our priorities to try to normalize relations with the next-door neighbours. Work on that and then go to America and other countries," NCP leader Majeed Memon told ANI.

He added that even China has now sent threats and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin has now said that he can attack India anytime.

"But since the Prime Minister had a schedule to Israel, we respect that something good for the nation will be done and he would also tell Israel Prime Minister that Israel should also not sought violence and power on the weaker people of Palestine," he asserted.

He further said that India should not go close to Israel to invite anguish form Palestine because these are the two forces and India right from Indira Gandhi's time has been very close to Palestine.

"Palestine is a victim, Israel is trying to capture the territory in Palestine and there have been wars. This fact has to be remembered on the visit," Memon added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel's Tel Aviv on a three-day historic visit - the first ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state.

Breaking all protocols, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received his Indian counterpart at Ben-Gurion Airport in the capital city.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will also accompany the Indian leader to all programmes throughout the visit.

In his 48-hour visit, the Prime Minister Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, is attending 18 programmes in Israel.

These programmes include bilateral meetings, mega Community Programme, meeting top Israeli CEOs, NRIs, students.

Today, the Indian leader will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, hold talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu and then, attend an event organised by the Indian community in Israel in Tel Aviv.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi along with his Israeli counterpart, will visit Haifa cemetery, the cemetery of the fallen Indian soldiers in the first world war and place wreath on the grave areas.

From there, the duo will head for a field visit to see the Gal Mobile-integrated water purification vehicle designed to produce high quality drinking water. It can be used during times of disasters to provide drinking water. (ANI)