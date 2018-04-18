New Delhi: Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh hit out at his successor for being silent for too long on the spate of rapes in India stating that PM Narendra Modi should "follow his own advice" and "speak more often".

Singh was referring to the prolonged silence of PM Modi over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua district and the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl by a BJP MLA in UP's Unnao.

"I am glad that PM Modi finally broke his silence. I think the Prime Minister should follow his own advice to me and he should speak more often. Through press (reports) I know that he used to criticise me for not speaking up. I feel that the advice that he used to give me, he should follow it himself," said Singh in an interview to Indian Express.

Manmohan Singh said PM Modi‘s silence on Kathua and Unnao incidents let people think that they could get away without stern action being taken against them. Singh said that Modi’s failure to speak up sooner had allowed people to think that they could get away with such crimes. “I do feel that those in authority must speak up in time (so as) to give a lead to their followers,” he said. Singh said that Modi’s failure to speak up sooner had allowed people to think that they could get away with such crimes. “I do feel that those in authority must speak up in time (so as) to give a lead to their followers,” he said.