PM Modi should make Israel visit intentions clear: Congress

[India] Jul 5 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday said that Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi should make it clear what his intentions are behind the Israel visit.

"Relations with Israel are largely factored on defence equipments, agriculture and similar things. For a while we were not in communication with Israel and then we opened up with them. Now we have a full-fledged relationship with them but not at the cost of Palestine. The moment is unclear whether this is an attempt to shift from vilely held consensus in the country on our commitment to Palestine. I wish the Prime Minister had made it clear that what his intentions," senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid told ANI.

He further said that there has been a consistently and carefully planned balance between India's commitment to Palestine and opening up with Israel. "The Prime Minister upon his return from Israel will have to make it clear before the Parliament what were the intentions behind the visit," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel's Tel Aviv on a three-day historic visit - the first ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state. Breaking all protocols, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received his Indian counterpart at Ben-Gurion Airport in the capital city. Prime Minister Netanyahu will also accompany the Indian leader to all programmes throughout the visit. In his 48-hour visit, the Prime Minister Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, is attending 18 programmes in Israel. These programmes include bilateral meetings, mega Community Programme, meeting top Israeli CEOs, NRIs, students. Today, the Indian leader will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, hold talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu and then, attend an event organised by the Indian community in Israel in Tel Aviv. On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi along with his Israeli counterpart, will visit Haifa cemetery, the cemetery of the fallen Indian soldiers in the first world war and place wreath on the grave areas. From there, the duo will head for a field visit to see the Gal Mobile-integrated water purification vehicle designed to produce high quality drinking water. It can be used during times of disasters to provide drinking water. (ANI)