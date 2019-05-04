PM Modi shouldn't forget Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi named as global terrorist during UPA's rule: P Chidambaram

[India], May 4 (ANI): Slamming BJP and its leaders for attcking Congress on the issue of UN designating Mazhoor Azhar as a global terrorist, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not forget that Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and its militant Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi were named as a global terrorists during UPA's rule. "Who got Hafiz Saeed named as a global terrorist? Have you forgotten Lakhvi? Two people were named as global terrorists when Congress was in power, Masood Azhar is not the first person," said Chidambaram during a press conference here.Taking a dig at Prime Minister for saying that the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was declared as a 'global terrorist' due to efforts taken by his government, Chidambaram said: "We (Congres) started the process in 2009 to name Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, 10 years later, the process was completed. Mr Modi is only talking about the last scene of the story. It is like going to a movie and only looking at the last scene, what about the earlier scenes?"Where was Azhar in 1999, he was in an Indian jail. Who released Azhar in 1999, who put him in a plane and treat him as a special guest," he added. After putting a technical hold for 10 years, China on Wednesday supported the action to designate Azhar as a global terrorist in the UN.

Since then, Modi and other BJP leaders have been attcacking Congress on the issue. (ANI)