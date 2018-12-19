PM Modi slams Cong over double standards on EVMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party over the double standards practised by the party with regard to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Before every election they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. After elections, however, if Congress performs well, they seem to accept the results that have come out of the same EVM," Prime Minister Modi said while interacting with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) booth level workers from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu via video conference.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the perfect answer to the Congress' 'undemocratic' behavior is to strengthen democracy. "Information and awareness are important for democracy. We should keep people informed about Congress and its dangerous games," he added. Prime Minister Modi further alleged that the Congress humiliated the Indian Army, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and other institutions of democracy. "Recently, they (Congress) questioned the Supreme Court's verdict, just because they didn't like the decision. Earlier, just because they couldn't threaten the court into doing what they wanted, they tried to even impeach the Chief Justice of India (CJI)," he said. BJP karyakartas (cadre) from Puducherry, Vellore, Villupuram, Kanchipuram, and South Chennai were among the participants of the interaction. (ANI)