PM Modi speaks of Human Rights in Mann Ki Baat

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 48th 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday highlighted the significance of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and termed it as an integral part of justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is a saying in Sanskrit which means Justice is inherent in Swarajya. When we talk of Justice, the human right becomes an integral part of it. It is very essential to ensure freedom, peace and justice to deprived and oppressed."

He also talked of NHRC completing 25 years of its establishment and said, "Constitution drafted by Dr Baba Sahab Ambedkar has many provisions to protect fundamental rights of the poor. Inspired by his vision, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was set up on 12th October 1993. In few days NHRC is going to complete its 25 years. NHRC has not only protected human rights but, has also enhanced human dignity."

Stressing upon Indian Vedic teachings of endorsing happiness and equality for all, Prime Minister Modi asserted that human rights have always been an integral part of India and NHRC has further strengthened the thought by creating more awareness. He said, "Our beloved former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had clearly said that Human Rights is not a foreign concept to us. Our NHRC motto has the Vedic thought of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (May all be prosperous and happy) engraved in it. NHRC has created ample awareness about human rights. It has played a commendable role in checking its misuse. In a journey of 25 years, it has instilled hope and faith in citizens which symbolizes the best democratic practices in a healthy society." "Today apart from a National Human Right Commission we have 26 State Human Rights Commissions. As a society, we should recognize the importance of human rights and bring it to practice as well. This is the foundation of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'," he added. (ANI)