PM Modi, Sri Lankan Pres hold bilateral talks

[India], May 31 (ANI): Holding his first bilateral meeting amongst the five scheduled for Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at the Hyderabad House here.

This comes after the Sri Lankan leader, along with representatives from fellow member-states of BIMSTEC, attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Modi sat down with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov, on Thursday, marking his first bilateral meeting as the Prime Minister for a second term right after the oath-taking ceremony.

After a massive mandate in the elections, Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term, inducting confidant and BJP President Amit Shah into his Cabinet along with the surprise inclusion of former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. While he retained most of his earlier Cabinet ministers, seniors like Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi and Radha Mohan Singh were dropped. Riding high on the plank of muscular nationalism, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. (ANI)