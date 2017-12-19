PM Modi stooped low by using Aiyar, Sibal's controversial remarks: Moily

[India] December 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stooping low to win the Gujarat Assembly elections by using Mani Shankar Aiyar and Kapil Sibal's controversial statements.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "To a certain extent it (Mani Shankar Aiyar and Kapil Sibal's statements) damaged things in the Gujarat elections. The Prime Minister has made maximum usage of those statements by them and stooped down to lowest level. I don't think any Prime Minister has gone to such low lever to win an election at any cost".

He added that the kind of language Prime Minister Modi had used against the Nehru family, Sonia Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi was disgusting which crossed all levels of decency. "It added to their (BJP) advantage as the government was with them and just to inaugurate projects worth crores in Gujarat the election was postponed. This was a complete misuse of the Election Commission missionary as well. The Election Commission in this country, whatever the power was at the centre, has always been the most credible one. The institution has been damaged because the Prime Minister wanted to win at any cost," Moily asserted. In Gujarat, the BJP continued its winning streak by bagging 99 out of 182 seats in the state assembly while, in Himachal Pradesh, the party overthrew Congress from the government by claiming 44 out of 68 seats. (ANI)